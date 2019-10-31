Fort Wayne and Allen County move Trick-or-Treat times

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) – Due to the predicted weather conditions for the area, the City of Fort Wayne and Allen County changed their trick-or-treat hours.

Trick-or-Treating will move from Thursday, October 31 to Saturday, November 2. The hours have also been changed to 4:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. throughout the county and city.

The Fort Wayne Police Department, Allen County Sheriff’s Department, Fort Wayne Fire, and Homeland Security have all decided it is just too risky to have children out and about with the type of weather that is forecasted for tonight.

However, the City of New Haven says trick-or-treat hours are still on from 6-8 p.m. tonight. Downtown on Broadway and the Halloween Carnival will also run as scheduled.