Fort Wayne Among Top Cities For Affordable Housing and Open Jobs

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): A new report shows that several Indiana cities are among the top when it comes to affordable housing and open jobs. Three Indiana cities are among the top 10 housing markets when it comes to the availability of jobs and cheap housing, according to personal finance website GOBankingRates.

According to Inside Indiana Business, the ranking was determined based on data, including typical home value, typical monthly rent, and Metro Statistical Area unemployment rate. Evansville is the highest-ranked Indiana city at No. 2 with a typical home value of $168,401 and typical rent of $826/month. Fort Wayne came in on the list at No. 4 with a typical home value of $213,892 and typical rent of $1,227/month, while Indianapolis follows at No. 10 with a typical home value of $216,351 and typical rent of $1,307/month.