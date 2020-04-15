Fort Wayne airport to receive $14.5-million grant

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): The Fort Wayne International Airport will be getting more than $14.5-million in grant money meant to help it survive the COVID-19 pandemic.
The Federal Aviation Administration has announced more than $96-million in grants for 65 Hoosier airports. Inside INdiana Business says the money comes from the Trump administration’s CARES Act Airport Grant Program and aims to support continuing operations and replace lost revenue.
Smith Field Airport in Fort Wayne, as well as airports in Angola, Auburn, Elkhart, Goshen, Huntington, Kendallville, and Warsaw, are also among the recipients. Find the full list below:
- Anderson – Anderson Municipal-Darlington Field – $30,000
- Angola – Tri-State Steuben County – $30,000
- Auburn – DeKalb County – $69,000
- Bedford – Virgil I Grissom Municipal – $30,000
- Bloomington – Monroe County – $69,000
- Columbus – Columbus Municipal – $69,000
- Connersville – Mettel Field – $20,000
- Crawfordsville – Crawfordsville Regional – $30,000
- Danville – Hendricks County-Gordon Graham Field – $30,000
- Delphi – Delphi Municipal – $30,000
- Elkhart – Elkhart Municipal – $69,000
- Evansville – Evansville Regional – $19,766,993
- Fishers – Indianapolis Metropolitan – $69,000
- Fort Wayne – Fort Wayne International – $14,538,406
- Fort Wayne – Smith Field – $30,000
- Frankfort – Frankfort Municipal – $30,000
- French Lick – French Lick Municipal – $20,000
- Gary – Gary/Chicago International GYY $157,000
- Goshen – Goshen Municipal – $69,000
- Greencastle – Putnam County Regional – $30,000
- Greensburg – Greensburg Municipal – $30,000
- Greenwood – Indy South Greenwood – $69,000
- Griffith – Griffith-Merrillville – $1,000
- Huntingburg – Huntingburg – $69,000
- Huntington – Huntington Municipal – $30,000
- Indianapolis – Eagle Creek Airpark – $69,000
- Indianapolis – Indianapolis Downtown – $20,000
- Indianapolis – Indianapolis International – $52,275,549
- Jeffersonville – Clark Regional – $69,000
- Kendallville – Kendallville Municipal – $30,000
- Kentland – Kentland Municipal – $20,000
- Knox – Starke County – $30,000
- Kokomo – Kokomo Municipal – $30,000
- La Porte – La Porte Municipal – $30,000
- Lafayette – Purdue University – $69,000
- Logansport – Logansport/Cass County – $30,000
- Madison – Madison Municipal – $30,000
- Marion – Marion Municipal – $69,000
- McCordsville – Indianapolis Regional – $69,000
- Michigan City – Michigan City Municipal-Phillips Field – $30,000
- Monticello – White County – $30,000
- Muncie – Delaware County Regional – $69,000
- New Castle – New Castle Henry County Marlatt Field – $30,000
- North Vernon – North Vernon – $30,000
- Paoli – Paoli Municipal – $30,000
- Peru – Peru Municipal – $30,000
- Plymouth – Plymouth Municipal – $30,000
- Portland – Portland Municipal – $30,000
- Rensselaer – Jasper County – $30,000
- Richmond – Richmond Municipal – $30,000
- Rochester – Fulton County – $30,000
- Salem – Salem Municipal – $30,000
- Seymour – Freeman Municipal – $30,000
- Shelbyville – Shelbyville Municipal – $30,000
- South Bend – South Bend International – $7,284,942
- Sullivan – Sullivan County – $30,000
- Tell City – Perry County Municipal – $20,000
- Terre Haute – Terre Haute Regional – $69,000
- Valparaiso – Porter County Regional – $69,000
- Wabash – Wabash Municipal – $30,000
- Warsaw – Warsaw Municipal – $69,000
- Washington – Daviess County – $30,000
- Winamac – Arens Field – $20,000
- Winchester – Randolph County – $30,000
- Zionsville – Indianapolis Executive – $157,000