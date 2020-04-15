Fort Wayne airport to receive $14.5-million grant

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): The Fort Wayne International Airport will be getting more than $14.5-million in grant money meant to help it survive the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Federal Aviation Administration has announced more than $96-million in grants for 65 Hoosier airports. Inside INdiana Business says the money comes from the Trump administration’s CARES Act Airport Grant Program and aims to support continuing operations and replace lost revenue.

Smith Field Airport in Fort Wayne, as well as airports in Angola, Auburn, Elkhart, Goshen, Huntington, Kendallville, and Warsaw, are also among the recipients. Find the full list below: