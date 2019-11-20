Fort Wayne Airport to begin non-stop service to Sarasota

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (Press release): Fort Wayne, Ind. – Fort Wayne International Airport (FWA) will begin seasonal non-stop flights to Sarasota, Florida on Allegiant Air on Sunday, November 24, 2019.

This new non-stop flight will operate twice per week between FWA and Sarasota-Bradenton International Airport (SRQ) running on Thursday’s and Sunday’s on an Airbus A320 aircraft. The route is scheduled as a seasonal addition to Allegiant’s existing flights and destinations from FWA, and will run from November 24 through Sunday, April 12, 2020.

“We are thrilled to welcome another non-stop flight from FWA with Allegiant,” said Scott Hinderman, Executive Director of Airports, “Sarasota will be another great Florida option for residents of the Northeast Indiana region as we enter into the winter season.”

The inaugural flight is scheduled to depart FWA at 7:47 p.m. and will arrive in SRQ at 10:12 p.m. Passengers on the inaugural SRQ flight will be greeted at the gate with custom cookies, freshly popped popcorn, and giveaways.

The Sarasota route marks the thirteenth non-stop destination that FWA offers to the Northeast Indiana region, and the sixth non-stop route from Allegiant Air. In addition to the new Sarasota flight, Allegiant also offers service to Fort Myers/Punta Gorda, Myrtle Beach (seasonal), Orlando/Sanford, Phoenix/Mesa (seasonal), and Tampa Bay/St. Petersburg.

Tickets are available for purchase through Allegiant now.