Fort Wayne Airport seeking scholarship applicants

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (Press Release): The Greater Fort Wayne Aviation Museum and the Fort Wayne-Allen County Airport Authority are looking for applicants for the 2020 Jim Kelley Memorial Scholarship and Fort Wayne International Aviation Scholarship.

In 2006, the scholarship was created in memory of Jim Kelley, a local entrepreneur and leader of aviation in Northeast Indiana. The board of the Greater Fort Wayne Aviation Museum, co-founded by Jim Kelley, will award a $1,500.00 scholarship. In addition to the Jim Kelley Memorial Scholarship, Fort Wayne-Allen County Airport Authority will present two aviation scholarships both in the amount of $1,500.00.

One will be awarded to an individual who is accepted to an accredited four-year college or university. The second one will be awarded to a student accepted to Ivy Tech Community College’s Aviation Technology Program.

All three scholarships will have the following requirements:

Students must be in their senior year of high school.

Students must have a GPA of at least 3.0 on a 4.0 scale.

Students must be accepted to an accredited public or private institution of post-secondary education, whether it be a technical school or a four-year college or university.

Students must demonstrate an interest in pursuing a career in a field related to aviation.

The applications for the three scholarships can be found at this link.

Students must complete the application and submit a resume by February 28, 2020 to be considered.