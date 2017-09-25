Fort Wayne airport to receive FAA improvement funding

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): A couple of area airports are among three dozen throughout Indiana getting funding for improvements.

The funding, part of $541.5-million being distributed nationwide, is coming from the Federal Aviation Administration’s Airport Improvement Program to be used toward taxiway and runway improvements, snow removal equipment, and terminal building construction.

Fort Wayne International Airport will receive $3.3-million for runway rehabilitation, while Elkhart Memorial Airport will get $887,000 to install airfield guidance signs and rebuild some taxiway lighting.

Find the full list of Indiana facilities getting funding below: