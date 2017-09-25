Fort Wayne airport to receive FAA improvement funding

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): A couple of area airports are among three dozen throughout Indiana getting funding for improvements.
The funding, part of $541.5-million being distributed nationwide, is coming from the Federal Aviation Administration’s Airport Improvement Program to be used toward taxiway and runway improvements, snow removal equipment, and terminal building construction.
Fort Wayne International Airport will receive $3.3-million for runway rehabilitation, while Elkhart Memorial Airport will get $887,000 to install airfield guidance signs and rebuild some taxiway lighting.
Find the full list of Indiana facilities getting funding below:
- Anderson Municipal Airport – Darlington Field- $702,000 for runway rehabilitation
- Virgil I. Grissom Municipal Airport in Bedford- $192,000 for removal of obstructions
- Monroe County Airport in Bloomington- $60,000 for taxiway rehabilitation
- Columbus Municipal Airport- $915,000 for taxiway rehabilitation
- Crawfordsville Municipal Airport- $150,000 for terminal building construction
- Mettel Field in Connersville- $150,000 for removal of obstructions
- Delphi Municipal Airport- $779,000 to extend runway
- Elkhart Memorial Airport- $887,000 to install airfield guidance signs and reconstruct taxiway lighting
- Evansville Regional Airport- $1.8 million for terminal building improvements and apron rehabilitation
- Indianapolis Metropolitan Airport in Fishers- more than $1 million for taxiway rehabilitation
- Fort Wayne International Airport- $3.3 million for runway rehabilitation
- Gary/Chicago International Airport- $5.2 million for runway rehabilitation
- Putnam County Regional Airport in Greencastle- $32,000 for environmental studies
- Eagle Creek Airport in Indianapolis- $855,000 for taxiway construction
- Clark Regional Airport in Jeffersonville- $2.9 million to extend the runway
- Kokomo Municipal Airport- $710,000 for taxiway rehabilitation
- Purdue University Airport in Lafayette- $3.7 million to strengthen the runway
- Logansport/Cass County Airport- $150,000 to acquire land for approaches
- Madison Municipal Airport- $354,000 for apron rehabilitation
- Marion Municipal Airport- $149,000 for taxiway reconstruction and to conduct an environmental study
- Delaware County Airport in Muncie- $953,000 for runway rehabilitation
- North Vernon Airport- $150,000 for removal of obstructions
- Peru Municipal Airport- $29,700 to reconstruct runway lighting
- Plymouth Municipal Airport- $209,000 to update a study of the airport master plan
- Portland Municipal Airport- $102,000 to extend the runway
- Richmond Municipal Airport- $1.9 million for runway rehabilitation and runway lighting reconstruction
- Freeman Municipal Airport in Seymour- $1.3 million for taxiway reconstruction
- Perry County Municipal Airport in Tell City- $127,000 for building construction
- Terre Haute International Airport – Hulman Field- $496,000 for snow removal equipment
- Arens Field in Winamac- $246,000 for fuel farm improvements