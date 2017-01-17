Fort Wayne Airmen to work Inauguration

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): Of the 7,500 National Guard members working the Presidential Inauguration Friday, a small number of those will be representing Fort Wayne.

The Journal Gazette reports that three members of the 122nd Fighter Wing of the Air National Guard will be among 150 National Guard members from Indiana attending President-Elect Donald Trump’s swearing-in.

Two of those Fort Wayne airmen will be working specifically with the media, from taking photos and video to writing up news releases. The third will help support “air readiness.”

The National Guard will be ready to respond to any problems at the event, which looks to have about a million people in attendance.

The Inauguration will be broadcast live on WOWO.