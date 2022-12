FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) – The U.S Air Force Thunderbirds announced the Fort Wayne Air Show as the “Military Show Site of the Year” for the 2022 show season.

It marks the second time the air show has received the award, having also received it for the 2019 event. All 120 personnel of the Thunderbird squadron voted on the award, based on things such as organization and hospitality.

The Fort Wayne Air Show also won the award for “Best Website Design – Large Air Show”.