Fort Wayne 4th of July Fireworks delayed

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): Officials today announced the Fourth of July fireworks show scheduled for 10 p.m. on Saturday, July 4 at the Indiana Michigan Power Center in downtown Fort Wayne has been postponed.

Two contributing factors led to today’s decision. Local leaders have been made aware of other gatherings and possible demonstrations scheduled for Saturday in some of the areas where many visitors gather to watch the fireworks display. In addition, leaders also have concerns about continued local COVID-19 cases and the challenges of proper social distancing at the event.

For the overall safety of the public, the decision was made to postpone the fireworks show.

Sponsors hope to reschedule the event for later this year. The City of Fort Wayne, Allen County Board of Commissioners, NAI Hanning & Bean, and the Three Rivers Festival serve as sponsors for the fireworks display.