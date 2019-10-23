Fort Wayne 2020 Budget approved

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): The Fort Wayne City Council has approved the city’s next budget.

After making more than $955,000 worth of cuts during last night’s meeting, the Council approved the nearly $180-million 2020 budget on an 8-1 vote. The biggest cut was $500,000 from streetscape improvements, as well as cuts in mileage compensation and the finance and administration department.

Mayor Tom Henry issued a statement after the budget’s passage, calling it an “example of our community working together” and saying the budget is “reflective of a city that’s positioned for current and future success.”

You can read the full budget by clicking here.