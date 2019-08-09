Former YMCA lifeguard facing charges for child pornography

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): A former YMCA lifeguard is facing charges for viewing child pornography while at work.

An arrest warrant has been issued for Isaac Lengacher, 27, for having child pornography images on a company computer according to our Partners in News at ABC 21. The images were found by YMCA employees on Feb. 15.

Employees reportedly told police the images were found on Lengacher’s email account. Lengacher was fired immediately from the Parkview Family YMCA, where he worked according to his Facebook page.

YMCA CEO Marty Pastura says Lengacher worked at the YMCA for about two years as a lifeguard and swim instructor.