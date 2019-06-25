Former Warsaw attorney accused of stealing from employee’s withholdings

WARSAW, Ind. (WOWO): New details have emerged in the theft case against former Warsaw attorney Larry Beeson.

The 74-year-old Bremen man was arrested Thursday on a theft charge.

The Times-Union reports a former employee of Beeson’s told police he did not pay the taxes or social security withholdings from her paychecks to the IRS or Social Security.

The total amount of unreported money is just over $40,000.

Beeson resigned from the Indiana Bar Association after practicing law in Warsaw for 50 years. He was investigated by the Indiana Supreme Court Disciplinary Commission after allegedly notarizing a signature despite not witnessing the signing in 2013.