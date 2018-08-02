Former Wabash County coroner arrested, withheld files

WABASH, Ind. (WOWO) – A former Wabash County coroner has been arrested.

Carol Nose, 66 of Wabash, was arrested Thursday and booked in the Wabash County Jail. Nose served as the Wabash County coroner from 2008 to 2016.

Her arrest stems from an investigation led by Indiana State Police Detective Josh Maller, who received information that Nose had allegedly failed to turnover numerous files to the current coroner, as required.

Indiana criminal codes states “a public servant who knowingly or intentionally fails to deliver public records or property in the public servant’s custody, to the public servant’s successor in office, when the successor qualifies; commits official misconduct.”

Detective Maller recovered some files from Nose’s Wabash County home and a further investigation revealed the files did not contain a coroner’s report.

Nose allegedly failed to complete the required documentation on more than 300 cases that came through her office.