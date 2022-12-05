Former Vice President Mike Pence To Make Fort Wayne Stop Along Book Tour

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): Former Vice President and Indiana Governor Mike Pence will participate in a book signing later this month hosted by the Allen County GOP and WOWO. According to news release by the Allen County GOP, Pence will sign copies of his new book “So Help Me God” on December 21 from 4 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. at the Clyde Theater. Chairman Steve Shine said the event will begin with a fireside chat delivered to guests.

Tickets will not be required and the event is free and open to the public. Pence recently made national headlines for comments made in his book and in interviews about the Jan. 6th attack on the U.S. Capitol and his relationship with former President Donald Trump.

In addition to the book signing WOWO Afternoon Host, Pat Miller will be broadcasting his show live from the event from 3 P.M. to 6 P.M.