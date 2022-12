FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): Former Indiana Governor and Vice President of the United States, Mike Pence comes to Fort Wayne today as Pence be on hand at the Clyde Theatre from 4 P.M. to 6:30 P.M. to sign copies of his new book “So Help Me God” beginning with a fireside chat delivered to live guests at around 4 P.M. In addition to the book signing WOWO Afternoon Host, Pat Miller will be broadcasting his show live from the event from 3 P.M. to 6 P.M.