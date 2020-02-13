Former teacher charged with molesting student

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): A former teacher from Huntington has been charged after he was accused of molesting a student at Imagine Master Academy.

Eric Gerdes, 39, is charged with two counts of sexual misconduct with a minor and one count of child molestation according to our Partners in News at ABC 21.

Court documents reveal a victim says Gerdes forced her to perform sexual acts on him in his classroom between 2011 and 2013 back when she was about 13 years old. Gerdes also allegedly watched the victim on video chat performing sexual acts multiple times.

Gerdes has another court hearing on April 6.