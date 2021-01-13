Former teacher and band director sentenced in child seduction case

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): A former teacher and band director at Heritage Junior-Senior High School was sentenced Wednesday to five years in prison and five years on probation in a child seduction case.

Josiah D. Pfenning had pleaded guilty to felony child seduction back on Dec. 21 of last year. The first two years of his sentence will be completed on community control, similar to house arrest. He must also follow a no contact order with the victim, pay restitution to her and her family and register as a sex offender.

He was previously accused of having a sexual relationship with a student on school grounds in 2019. The victim told police that Pfenning groped her, kissed her and asked for nude photos of her.

In a release, the victim’s family asked for the court to accept Pfenning’s plea agreement for closure and to work toward healing.