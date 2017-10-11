Former Steuben County Sheriff Enyeart dies

STEUBEN COUNTY, Ind. (WOWO): A former law enforcement leader has died.

The Steuben County Sheriff’s Office announced this morning the passing of former Sheriff Robert Enyeart.

Enyeart served at the Steuben County Sheriff’s office for 23 years as a reserve deputy, deputy and then elected Sheriff from 1987-1990. He retired in September of 2000 and died Saturday morning at his home in Angola.

He was 83.

There will be a Celebration of Life Service on October 28th at 1pm at the Stroh Church of Christ. Visitation will be two hours before.