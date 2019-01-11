Former staffer: National Weather Service employees among those unpaid during shutdown

By
Carli Luca
-
(Photo Supplied/National Weather Service)

NORTH WEBSTER, Ind. (WOWO): Forecasters at the National Weather Service of Northern Indiana aren’t getting a paycheck today.

The Times-Union reports meteorologists would not comment on how the partial government shutdown was affecting the agency, but a former staffer confirms the nearly two dozen employees there are deemed essential and are working without getting paid.

The National Weather Service is still issuing a range of advisories, forecasts, and updates. Still, some outreach programs, such as planning for spotter training, will likely not happen during the shutdown.

