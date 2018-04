WHITLEY COUNTY, Ind. (WOWO): Former South Whitley Police Officer Matthew Gilbert has been arrested for failure to report a rape.

Our Partners in News at ABC 21 say the arrest came after an investigation into a complaint. It accused Gilbert of not reporting that a 16-year-old girl was raped at the beginning of this school year.

Gilbert is charged with failure to report a sexual assault, a class B misdemeanor. He has bonded out of the Whitley County Jail and will appear in court Monday afternoon.