Former President Trump acquitted on impeachment charges – again

WASHINGTON, D.C. (WOWO): In a ** to ** vote, the United States Senate has voted to acquit former President Donald Trump on charges that he incited the deadly riot at the United States Capitol on January 6.

In a bizarre turn, Democrat House Impeachment Managers won the right to call witnesses and then failed to do so at all.

A majority of senators found Trump guilty on Saturday in a 57-43 vote, but the number fell short of the supermajority needed to convict the president. Had Trump been convicted, the Senate would have moved to bar the 45th president from holding federal office ever again.

The seven GOP senators who joined with all Democrats in finding Trump guilty were: Sens. Richard Burr of North Carolina, Bill Cassidy of Louisiana, Susan Collins of Maine, Lisa Murkowski of Alaska, Mitt Romney of Utah, Ben Sasse of Nebraska and Pat Toomey of Pennsylvania.