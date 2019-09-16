Former North Side employee pleads guilty to child solicitation

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): A former North Side High School special education assistant has pleaded guilty to child solicitation.

Devin Gilliam, 28, pleaded guilty Monday to child solicitation according to our Partners in News at ABC 21.

Gilliam was facing child solicitation and dissemination of matter harmful to children charges for sending inappropriate text messages to a female student. He was fired from his special education assistant role by FWCS on Aug. 22, 2018.

Gilliam has a sentencing set for Oct. 25.