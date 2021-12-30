Former New Haven Principal accused of seducing, impregnating student

NEW HAVEN, Ind. (WOWO): A former New Haven Middle School Principal is accused of seducing a teenage girl more than a decade ago.

According to court documents provided by the Allen County Prosecutor’s Office, 58-year-old Peter Downey is accused of two counts of Felony Child Seduction over a sexual relationship he had with a minor that started in 2008, when she turned 16, and lasted for more than five years.

The court documents, which you can read in full below, accuse Downey of having sex with the girl multiple times, eventually getting her pregnant, and driving her to a Planned Parenthood clinic in Chicago to get an abortion.

The woman, who now lives in Fort Wayne, provided police with numerous pieces of evidence, including calendars and student handbooks noting specific dates that some of the abuse happened.

The relationship ended in February 2013. Read the full Probable Cause Affidavit below.

