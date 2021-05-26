Former Muncie Mayor pleads guilty to theft

MUNCIE, Ind. (Network Indiana): Former Muncie Mayor Dennis Tyler entered a guilty plea Tuesday in federal court.

Tyler admitted to receiving $5,000 to direct a demolition contract to an unnamed company. The work was part of the Walnut Commons project, a housing development intended to house homeless veterans.

Bribery charges were originally filed in Nov. 2019.

Prosecutors are expected to recommend a sentence on the “low end” of jail time as well as a fine. He will also have to pay restitution to the city.

A sentencing date has not been scheduled.