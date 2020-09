FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): A former missionary who was convicted last month of molesting a teenage girl was sentenced to 36 years in prison Friday.

Wayne W. Allen, 69, was convicted on two counts of child molesting for incidents that happened in 2017 and 2018 according to the Journal Gazette.

Court documents reveal Allen crawled into bed with the girl and molested her twice.

Allen previously worked as a missionary for a Fort Wayne-based organization.