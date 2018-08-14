Former Lutheran CEO connected to IU Health investment plan

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): Former Lutheran Health CEO Brian Bauer is looking for investors in a third full-service health care system for Fort Wayne.

That’s according to documents obtained by the Journal Gazette that lays out an argument in favor of investing in Kyber Health, which is expected to partner with Indiana University Health in the area.

The confidential document also lists potential board members and plans for ten additional facilities in town. Bauer is reportedly seeking to raise between $25-million and $30-million for the deal, which is expected to go into effect next week.

Bauer was fired by Community Health Systems – Lutheran’s parent company – after a failed takeover bid by a group of local doctors, and has since been accused of using his position to help lure IU Health to Fort Wayne.