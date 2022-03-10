Former local priest accused of sex crimes to spend no time in jail

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): Our partners in news at ABC 21 report that David Huneck accepted a plea agreement on Thursday that will keep him out of jail.

Huneck pleaded guilty to battery with moderate bodily injury, with the child seduction and sexual battery charges being dismissed. The agreement results in him getting 180 days on home detention and a year and a half on probation.

Huneck had previously served as a pastor in Columbia City and a chaplain at Bishop Dwenger High School in Fort Wayne. According to court documents, he invited two victims, then ages 17 and 19, to his home, gave them alcohol, and then assaulted them on two different occasions.