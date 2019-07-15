Former Komets coach takes job in China

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) – Former Komets coach Gary Graham is moving to China.

Graham served as head coach and director of player personnel for the Fort Wayne Komets for six seasons before announcing he would not return for a seventh in May.

The Journal Gazette reports Graham has found a new job, this time coaching ORG Beijing. He plans to bring Brian Gatz, also from Fort Wayne, with him as an assistant coach.

Ben Boudreau has replaced Graham as the new Komets head coach for this upcoming season.

