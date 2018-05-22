Former Indiana First Lady Susan Bayh undergoes brain cancer surgery

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) – Former Indiana first lady Susan Bayh has had surgery to remove a malignant brain tumor.

Bayh is the wife of former Democratic Senator and Indiana Gov. Evan Bayh.

The family said the malignant glioblastoma was removed Tuesday. That’s the same deadly cancer former Democratic Sen. Ted Kennedy battled and GOP Sen. John McCain is currently fighting.

The family asked for prayers and said Susan Bayh will begin chemotherapy and radiation treatment after recovering from the surgery.

A family spokesman says she will fight the disease with courage, grace and optimism.

Susan Bayh previously underwent brain surgery in 2015 to remove a benign tumor.

Evan Bayh served two terms as governor and two terms as Indiana’s senator until leaving office in 2011.