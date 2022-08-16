Former Indiana Attorney General Officially Announces Run For Congress

ELKHART, Ind. (WOWO): Indiana’s Former Attorney General has announced his bid for Congress. After the rumors circulated for much of the day Monday, it was made official earlier Tuesday morning that Former Attorney General, Curtis Hill will seek the seat left vacated by the late Rep. Jackie Walorski in the 2nd Congressional District for both the general election and special election. Hill’s bid will not come without controversy as he was accused of groping several women in 2018 while serving as Indiana Attorney General. He was not prosecuted, but his law license was eventually suspended for a month. Outgoing state representative Curt Nisly and former state representative Christy Stutzman have also filed to run.