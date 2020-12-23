Former Homestead, Purdue star arrested on drug charges

WHITLEY COUNTY, Ind. (WOWO): Former Homestead High School and Purdue University basketball star Caleb Swanigan was arrested on drug charges Wednesday morning.

Swanigan, 23, was arrested and charged with dealing marijuana according to our Partners in News at ABC 21. He has bonded out of jail.

Swanigan was named Indiana Mr. Basketball in 2015 after a standout senior season at Homestead. He then played two seasons at Purdue, earning Big Ten Player of the Year and first team All-American in 2017 before he was a first round draft pick of the Portland Trail Blazers later that year.

He is currently an NBA free agent.