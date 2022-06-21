Former Homestead, Purdue standout Caleb Swanigan passes away

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): The Allen County Coroner’s Office says that former Homestead and Purdue basketball standout Caleb Swanigan has died at 25 of natural causes.

Swanigan died Monday night. The coroner’s office says they were contacted but will not be investigating his death.

Swanigan was Indiana Mr. Basketball in 2015 for Homestead and was named a McDonald’s All-American. He then went on to star at Purdue for two seasons, including being named Big Ten Player of the Year and a first team All-American in 2017. He was selected 26th overall by the Portland Trail Blazers in the 2017 NBA Draft.

Swanigan played two seasons in Portland before he was traded to Sacramento in 2019. He was traded back to Portland in 2020, but opted out of the NBA Bubble later that season.