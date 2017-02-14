Former Elmhurst High School officially for sale

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): The old Elmhurst High school is officially on the market. The affected property includes the former school site and over 20 acres of land on and near Sand Point Road.

The Fort Wayne Community Schools Board voted Monday night to approve the sale.

According to our partners in news at ABC 21, some neighbors who live nearby are concerned about the plans future buyers will have for the building and property. However, school board member Mark GiaQuinta says when it comes to a buyer, they can’t be too picky as funds need to be spent on their students and not on an empty building.

FWCS Spokeswoman Krista Stockman says now that he sale is approved, interested parties can come forward with their bids.

So far, no word on a buyer.