Former Elmhurst H.S. selling for $600,000

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) – Former Elmhurst High School has been approved to sell for $600,000, according to the Journal Gazette.

The Fort Wayne Community Schools board voted unanimously to sell the property to Hanson Aggregates Midwest LLC, which operates the quarry next to the school, Monday night at a FWCS board meeting.

It’s unclear at this time what the company plans to do with the property, but Superintendent Wendy Robinson says more information will be released after closing the sale.