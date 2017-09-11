Former daycare worker again appeals conviction in Elkhart child’s death

ELKHART COUNTY, Ind (WOWO): A second appeal has been filed by the attorney for a woman convicted in the death of an Elkhart County toddler.

Jackie Rolston’s goal is to get either a new trial or a new sentence. She was sentenced to 30 years in prison last year for the 2014 death of 19-month-old Kirk Coleman of New Paris while Coleman was in her care.

An autopsy shows that Coleman died from blunt force trauma.

Rolston claims the Elkhart County Judge made errors regarding evidence and that the state failed to prove her guilt. She now wants the Indiana Supreme Court to hear her case, either to reduce her sentence or outright overturn it.