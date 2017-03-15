Former County Commissioner Houlihan Dies

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (Press Release): The Allen County Board of Commissioners released the following statement today upon learning of the passing of former Allen County Councilwoman Sandra Houlihan:

“During her 17 years on the Allen County Council, Sandra Houlihan proved to be a true fiscal conservative and a champion for the taxpaying constituents of the county. She was never one to avoid difficult issues and made her views on those issues well known. Sandra did her homework at budget time and challenged departments to defend their funding requests with respectful but firm questions. As a result, Allen County was able to avoid the fiscal woes that other government units had to endure, and for that we are grateful to Sandra. We send our heartfelt condolences to her husband, Robert, and the rest of the Houlihan family. As a tribute to Sandra, we are directing flags at all county buildings be lowered to half-staff.”