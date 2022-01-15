FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): Former congressman Mark Souder announced Saturday that he has pancreatic cancer.

Souder, who served as a Republican in the House of Representatives from from 1995-2010, made the announcement via his Facebook page. He says the cancer was discovered after a “[two]-hour surgery for something else.” Souder says his chemotherapy treatment is expected to start on Friday.

“While it is a very difficult cancer, there is some hope,” he said. “God is in control. He says we should ask in prayer. We would appreciate your prayers too.”