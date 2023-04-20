Former Columbia City parks director faces charges

COLUMBIA CITY, Ind. — Mark D. Green, a former parks director in Columbia City, Indiana, has been charged with multiple felonies, including theft, corrupt business influence, and official misconduct. Green, who had held the position for 20 years, was fired last month over suspicions of financial irregularities.

Columbia City Mayor Ryan Daniel stated that his administration had discovered suspicious financial activity involving Green and money taken from city accounts but could not confirm the amount taken.

Green has been charged with several felonies relating to incidents that occurred between 2018 and 2023, following an investigation by the Whitley County Prosecutor’s Office, Indiana State Police, and Indiana State Board of Accounts.

His charges include four Level 5 felony counts of corrupt business influence, three Level 5 felony counts of theft of property over $50,000, and one Level 6 felony count of theft where property is between $750 and $50,000, as well as one count of official misconduct.

Green’s annual salary in 2021 was $80,615, according to GovSalaries.com. He was released on bail following his arrest.