Former City Councilman and Mayoral Candidate Dr. John Crawford Passes Away

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): Dr. John Crawford, who served on the Fort Wayne City Council for two decades and treated local cancer patients even longer, died Sunday after a heart attack. Crawford was first elected to City Council in 1995, and he served three terms before a 2007 defeat largely linked to his support for a public smoking ban. He was re-elected four years later, then sought the Republican nomination for mayor in 2019. Crawford fell short in a primary contest won by Tim Smith, though Smith himself would fail to unseat Mayor Tom Henry in the general election.

The native of New Orleans was 73 and was reportedly playing tennis earlier in the day before collapsing. Various local political leaders have offered their sentiments of sadness in regards to Crawford’s passing.

Republican Mayor Candidate, Tom Didier issued a statement in response to the news of Crawford’s passing. Didier said, “It is with a very sad heart that I am sending this note about my dear friend John Crawford’s passing. My heart goes out to Marcia and Grant as well as the many lives he’s touched through his medical practice and public service. I will always remember his intelligence and his passion at the the city council table and our private conversations about the future of Fort Wayne. His presence, his great advice, and most importantly his friendship will be dearly missed. Please keep the Crawford family in your prayers.” Didier served with Crawford on Fort Wayne City Council from 2004 through 2011 and then again from 2016 through 2019.

Councilman Russ Jehl told our partners in news at ABC21 that he was “gutted… The City lost a true statesman and I lost a true friend and mentor.”

Funeral arrangements have not yet been announced.