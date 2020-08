FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): A former church missionary who had been accused of molesting a young girl while she was a guest in his home as been found guilty of felony molestation charges following a jury trial.

Wayne W. Allen was found guilty on counts of level one and level four child molestation for incidents which happened in 2017 and 2018.

Court documents reveal that he crawled into bed with the girl and molested her twice.

His sentencing date has not been set according to Fort Wayne’s NBC.