Former Carroll FB star joining NFL’s Chargers

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): A former Fort Wayne football star is now headed to the NFL.

Drue Tranquill graduated six years ago from Carroll High School, then played at Notre Dame. Now the former Carroll Charger is a member of the Los Angeles Chargers, as the team drafted in in the fourth round over the weekend. He tells Fort Wayne’s NBC how that felt:

“Just a flood of emotions after getting the call. I was so excited,” Tranquill said. “I got off the phone. I was just hugging everybody.”

Tranquill played linebacker for the Fighting Irish, leading them to the top 25 rankings in several defensive categories.