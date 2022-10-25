Former Auburn department head sues city

AUBURN, Ind. (WOWO) – The former head of Auburn’s Department of Building, Planning & Development is suing the city.

Our partners in news at ABC 21 report that Amy Schweitzer filed the tort claim against the City of Auburn on October 11 in Dekalb Superior Court. Schweitzer says that she was fired for refusing to follow Mayor Mike Ley’s orders regarding an unsafe building.

The lawsuit claims that Ley prevented Schweitzer from doing her job and vacating a building in downtown Auburn until it was deemed safe. It also claims that Schweitzer was treated unfairly because she was a woman, while male department heads were treated with respect.