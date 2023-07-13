Former Attorney General Speaks On Gubernatorial Run

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. (NETWORK INDIANA): Former Attorney General of Indiana Curtis Hill announced his intention to run for governor on Monday.

Hill, who did not seek re-election as attorney general in 2020, is the fourth person to announce a run for the Republican nomination and said that he plans to be “true conservatism” back to the Governor’s Mansion.

“I’ve talked to a lot of people around the state, they are looking for a proven conservative to step up and take the lead,” Hill said on 93 WIBC’s Kendall and Casey. “I anticipate that we are going to have tough times in the state, tough times in the nation, and it’s imperative that we have the right type of leadership, bold and courageous leadership, engaged.”

A big reason for Hill not seeking re-election as attorney general was the harassment accusations he faced during his term. He was accused by three women in the statehouse of groping them at a session after-party at a bar.

Hill was never convicted of any crimes, but he did have his law license suspended for a month at one point by the Indiana Supreme Court over ethics violations. Hill said he expects his past to be brought up again during his run for governor.

“We’ve gone through seven investigations, and/or lawsuits, that have been dismissed. This thing is over,” said Hill. “If that’s all they got, then good luck with that, because the people are ready to move forward.”

Hill’s platform is based on “bringing freedom” back to Hoosiers. He was a staunch critic of Gov. Eric Holcomb’s response to the COVID pandemic.

He also plans to be tough on crime, harkening back to his days as prosecutor in Elkhart County.

“What I have always determined is that there are always a small number of people in any community that commit the vast majority of crime,” he said. “If you would decisively deal with those folks, crime goes down and public safety goes up.”

Hill also plans to look into how the state is spending tax dollars. He’s been critical was increasing taxes by both Republicans and Democrats in the statehouse. Hill said the state needs to look at what it can “do without.”

Hill joins U.S. Senator Mike Braun, Lt. Gov. Suzanne Crouch, and businessman Eric Doden in the GOP primary. Hill will have to get 500 signatures in each of Indiana’s nine congressional districts in order to be on the primary ballot.