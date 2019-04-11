Forever stamp issued for 41st President George H.W. Bush

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) – The United States Postal Service announced they will issue a commemorative Forever stamp to honor the late President George H.W. Bush.

Bush lead the country through the end of the Cold War and lead the creation of a multinational coalition of a multinational coalition that successfully forced Iraq to withdraw from Kuwait in the Persian Gulf War.

President Bush was a big supporter of public service. He described his vision of a nation of volunteers as “a brilliant diversity spread like stars, like a thousand points of light in a broad and peaceful sky.”

The stamp will feature a portrait of the 41st President which was painted by award-winning artist Michael J. Deas. The painting is of a picture taken in 1997 by Timothy Greenfield-Sanders. Phil Jordan was the art director and designer of the stamp.

The first-day-of-issue ceremony will be held on June 12, which is President Bush’s birthday. The event will be held at the George H.W. Bush Presidential Library and Museum and the new stamp will be dedicated by the U.S. Postal Service Board of Governors Chairman, Robert M. Duncan.

Pre-orders started on April 6, 2019 and will be delivered on or after the June 12 ceremony. The Forever stamp will always be equal in value to a First-Class Mail 1-ounce price.

To order the stamp call 800-782-6724 or online at usps.com/stamps.