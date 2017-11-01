Forest River announces plans to expand to DeKalb County, brings 125 new jobs

DEKALB COUNTY, Ind. (WOWO) – Forest River, a full-line manufacturer of recreational and commercial vehicles, announced plans to expand its operations to DeKalb County.

The expansion will bring up to 125 new jobs by 2019.

The company currently operates Indiana facilities in Goshen, Millersburg, Topeka, Middlebury and Wakarusa, and announced plans earlier this year to expand to LaGrange County.

The DeKalb County expansion will renovate five buildings and one office building, totaling over 50,000 square feet. Another 100,000-square-foot facility will be built on the same site, at 685 E. Main Street in Butler. It’s expected to be fully operation by fall of 2018.

Forest River employs 11,000 Hoosiers and will add 425 new jobs in LaGrange and 125 in Butler.

The company plans to begin hiring electricians, plumbers, framers, finish carpenters, quality control inspectors, metal hangers and cleaners immediately. Interested applicants can apply online at forestriverinc.com.

“Butler, Indiana offers us the ability to access a hard working rural community,where the work force has not been depleted and are ready to do big things,” said Mike Stump, director of public relations at Forest River, in a press release.