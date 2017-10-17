Ford urged to recall 1.3 million Explorers amid carbon monoxide poisoning concerns

NATIONWIDE (WOWO)- Ford Motor Company is being urged today by The Center for Auto Safety to recall over 1.3 million Ford Explorer SUV models from 2011 to 2017 due to concerns of carbon monoxide poisoning.

There have been more than 2,700 complaints issued about the possible carbon monoxide poisioning. Out of those complaints, 41 injuries and three accidents could be linked.

In wake of the possible poisoning, Ford has announced that it is offering free inspections and repairs to reduce the potential for exhaust to enter vehicles. Despite all of the reports, Ford stands tall, stating that their Explorers are safe and Ford leaders say they are, “confident in our current methods for quickly identifying and addressing potential vehicle issues.”