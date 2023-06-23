Forbes ranks ‘Best Banks’ in Indiana

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (Inside Indiana Business) – Forbes has released its annual list of “America’s Best Banks in Each State.” The publication compiled the list based on customer surveys that evaluated the banks based on criteria, including customer service, branch services, and the quality of financial advice offered.

Forbes partnered with market research firm Statista to survey about 31,000 Americans, who also weighed in on whether fees are transparent and reasonable, ease of navigating the company website, and the overall level of trust inspired by the banks and credit unions they use.

South Bend-based 1st Source Bank tops the Indiana banks this year. It is the second consecutive year the bank has made the list.

“The continued trust and advocacy from our clients is something we do not take for granted,” CEO Andrea Short said in written remarks. “There are so many banking options, and we strive every day to show our clients they have made the right choice for their financial futures by entrusting us to be their partner in that journey. Being named the best bank in Indiana by those clients lets us know we are living our mission of helping people achieve security, build wealth and realize their dreams in all that we do.”

Two other Indiana-based banks made the cut, including First Farmers Bank & Trust in the Grant County town of Converse at No. 2, as well as Merrillville-based Centier Bank at No. 3.

Chicago-based BMO Harris Bank and Cincinnati-based Fifth Third Bank, which each have a big presence in Indiana, are ranked No. 4 and No. 5, respectively, on the Indiana list.

You can connect to the full list by clicking here.