Food Handler Certificate Program Available Through Ivy Tech

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): Ivy Tech Community College has begun offering a food safety certificate for entrepreneurs who sell food out of their home or at markets. In July, the Indiana State Department of Health enacted a new law that requires entities that sell and handle food, such as home baked goods, to have a ServSafe certificate. Ivy Tech tells Inside INdiana Business that participants who register for the ServSafe certificate receive a four-hour training with an exam. Upon successful completion, participants will receive a ServSafe Food Handler certificate of achievement valid for up to three years.

The school says the certificate puts food makers in compliance with state requirements. Ivy Tech campuses currently offer the ServSafe certificate at its Fort Wayne, South Bend, and Muncie campuses. The cost is $50 per student and includes exams, books, registration, and live facilitation. A link to more information about the program is available here.