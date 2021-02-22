Food and Agriculture Climate Alliance Expands Membership, Drills Down on Policy Recommendations

The Food and Agriculture Climate Alliance (FACA) Monday announced expanding membership and new policy working groups focused on developing a set of more specific policy proposals that drill down on the 40+ recommendations released by FACA in November 2020.

FACA’s eight founding members — American Farm Bureau Federation (co-chair), Environmental Defense Fund (co-chair), FMI – The Food Industry Association, National Alliance of Forest Owners, National Association of State Departments of Agriculture, National Council of Farmer Cooperatives (co-chair), National Farmers Union (co-chair) and The Nature Conservancy — welcomed 14 new groups to the Steering Committee.

New Steering Committee members are: the American Seed Trade Association, American Sugar Alliance, Association of Equipment Manufacturers, Association of Public and Land-grant Universities, Biotechnology Innovation Organization, Crop Insurance and Reinsurance Bureau, Ducks Unlimited, Farm Credit Council, National Cattlemen’s Beef Association, National Corn Growers Association, National Cotton Council, National Milk Producers Federation, Produce Marketing Association, and USA Rice Federation. The general membership is also growing. A full list of FACA’s 42 members can be found at www.AgClimateAlliance.com.

Congress and the Biden administration have expressed high levels of interest in the previously released FACA recommendations and requested additional guidance on how to achieve the goals laid out in the November report. In response, the alliance’s policy working groups are producing more detailed and specific proposals focusing on the carbon bank concept, tax credits and other incentives, as well as climate research. The policy working groups continue to uphold FACA’s three principles:

Agricultural and forestry climate policies must be built upon voluntary, incentive-based programs and market-driven opportunities;

They must promote resilience and adaptation in rural communities; and

They must be science-based.

FACA’s original 40+ recommendations cover six areas of focus: soil health, livestock and dairy, forests and wood products, energy, research, and food loss and waste. They are outlined in a 50-page report [PDF] and summarized in a one-page hand-out [PDF].

The alliance welcomes additional members. Questions about membership or the recommendations can be sent to inquiries@agclimatealliance.com.