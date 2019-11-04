Foellinger Foundation President to resign

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (Inside Indiana Business): The president and Chief Executive Officer of Foellinger Foundation has announced she will step down next year.

Cheryl Taylor announced she will leave the position on May 31, 2020. She has been with the private charitable Fort Wayne-based foundation since 1990, and has served as president and CEO since 2001.

“Cheryl has led the Foundation in a dynamic and adaptive manner, providing unparalleled executive leadership and guidance in our pursuit of philanthropic excellence. She has served as an exceptional steward of our founders’ values and vision,” said Michael C. Moellering, Foundation Board Chair.

Taylor credits the introduction of the Helene Foellinger Leadership Development Initiative in 2016 as the “most important” of all investments made by the foundation. The 1958-established foundation totaled over $8 million in grant payments last year.